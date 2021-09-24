Detained Catalan leader sought by Spain awaits fate in Italy

Any decision by the judge in Sassari in favor of extradition would ultimately have to be approved by the Italian justice minister in Rome.

Puigdemont and a number of his separatist colleagues fled to Belgium in October 2017, fearing arrest after holding an independence referendum for Catalonia that the Spanish courts and government said was illegal.

Nine Catalan separatists later received prison sentences for their role in the 2017 referendum ranging from nine to 13 years. They were pardoned in July, but Puigdemont, who fled, was not.

He holds a seat in the European Parliament, although that legislature stripped him of parliamentary immunity.

The Spanish government in a statement said Puigdemont's detention in Sardinia “obeys a legal process which is underway and which applies to any citizen of the European Union who must respond to his acts in court.” Spain said it would respect decisions taken by Italian authorities and its courts.

AP journalist Renata Brito contributed from Barcelona.