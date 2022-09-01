Dest set to be Milan's 1st US player in Serie A after loan

Dest has a Surinamese-American father and Dutch mother and chose to play for the United States instead of the Netherlands, where he was born and raised. He has scored two goals in 17 matches for the national team.

Dest started his career at Ajax before moving to Barcelona two years ago for a fee of 21 million euros (then $24.7 million), going on to make 72 appearances and netting three goals.

Dest never fully met expectations at Barcelona and couldn’t establish himself as a regular starter. He had plenty of minutes in his first season, under coach Ronald Koeman, but then his playing time gradually decreased. He had chances under coach Xavi Hernández during the Europa League last season but again couldn’t take advantage of them. He had not made any appearances this season other than in friendlies.

Dest’s signing continues Milan’s policy of sticking with the blend of youth and experience that helped to end its lengthy wait for the Serie A title. Most of the players it has signed this summer have been 21 or under.

The Rossoneri also signed teenage midfielder Aster Vranckx from Wolfsburg on loan on deadline day.

___

