Despite Juan Soto's snub for NL squad, the Mets insist 'he's an All-Star for us'

"He's an All-Star for us," manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday night after the Mets beat Baltimore 7-6. "It's frustrating, but I'm hoping in the next couple of days we hear something and he makes it."

Soto drove in the winning run with a sharp single on the first pitch of the 10th inning. That capped a night in which he went 3 for 5 to raise his batting average to .269 with 21 homers and 52 RBIs.

Soto has walked 72 times, by far the most in the majors, but he can also lash out at a pitcher when necessary.

“He’s got a pretty good understanding of what the pitchers are trying to do to him,” Mendoza said. “There is his awareness of the game, he’s going to see pitchers. There are times when he’s going to be aggressive. Tonight was one of those nights. First pitch in the 10th, he’s attacking.”

Soto made the All-Star team as a member of the Nationals, Padres and Yankees each year since 2021.

The streak appears to be over. But his teammates believe he deserves to go.

“What he done all year is just incredible, and the results are good enough,” Mets starting pitcher Clay Holmes said. “The consistency he's showed up with, at the at-bats he's taken, is more than an All-Star. He's one of the best in the game and a big part of our lineup.”

Soto seems rather philosophical about the snub.

“Sometimes you’re gonna make it and sometimes you don’t,” he told reporters after Sunday's loss to the Yankees. “It’s just part of baseball.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP