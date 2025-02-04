Despite Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter and Kendrick Lamar, ratings for the Grammys fall

The numbers so far only account for viewers on CBS. The telecast was also available to stream by those who purchased the Paramount+ With Showtime package. Due to last month's devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, the Grammys scaled back marketing efforts ahead of the Grammys and canceled several pre-Grammy events.

The three-hour-plus show — with Trevor Noah once again hosting — took place in a Los Angeles still reeling from the wildfires and celebrated the past year's most popular artists, with performances by Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx.

The show raised nearly $9 million for wildfire relief efforts.

Kendrick Lamar won song and record of the year for his diss track "Not Like Us," taking home two of the night's most prestigious awards, and Shakira won Latin pop album for "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran."

