Despite Alex Ovechkin scoring his 877th goal, the Capitals lose to the Jets 5-4 in overtime

Josh Morrissey scored his second goal of the game 1:57 into 3-on-3 OT to extend the Jets' winning streak to six games.

Cole Perfetti, Dylan Samberg and Alex Iafallo also scored in regulation for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 of the 29 shots he faced to pick up his 33rd win and stay on pace to break the single-season record of 48 shared by Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur and Capitals Stanley Cup champion Braden Holtby.

Washington lost back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 16 and 17, despite the goals from Ovechkin, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Taylor Raddysh and Tom Wilson. Logan Thompson made 25 saves.

Takeaways

Jets: First-year coach Scott Arniel won't be happy about blowing a two-goal third-period lead, but his team found a way to get things done.

Capitals: They hung with the best in the Western Conference by responding each time it looked like the game was getting out of reach.

Key moment

A give and go between Mark Scheifele and Morrissey made it almost impossible for Thompson to stop the overtime winner.

Key stat

Ovechkin has scored 56 goals in 74 games against the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers, the most of any opponent.

Up Next

Jets return home to face Carolina on Tuesday, the same night the Capitals host defending Stanley Cup champion Florida.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP