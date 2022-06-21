Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits

“Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled. We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements,” Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all 24 women, said in a statement. “Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”

Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he was playing for the Houston Texans.