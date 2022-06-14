Deshaun Watson again denies sexual misconduct claims

“I’ve been honest and I’ve been truthful about my stance," he said. "I never forced on anyone and I never assaulted anyone. That’s what I’ve been saying since the beginning and I’ll continue to do that until all the facts come out.”

The 26-year-old Watson is also facing possible discipline from the NFL, which has investigated whether he violated its personal-conduct policy. Watson, who could be suspended, said he was “open and truthful" with the league.

“I did everything they asked me to do,” said Watson. “I answered every question truthfully that the NFL asked me. That’s all I can do is be honest and tell them exactly what happened and I know they have a job and I have to respect that and that’s what we wanted to do is cooperate.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson answers a question at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)