DeSantis to visit Israel to speak at Jerusalem museum

The Jerusalem Post and Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem say DeSantis will deliver a keynote speech at an event that will address the tensions in Israel, a key U.S. ally. The governor’s office confirmed the travel plans, noting the visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of Israel’s independence.

“At a time of unnecessarily strained relations between Jerusalem and Washington, Florida serves as a bridge between the American and Israeli people,” DeSantis is quoted in a press release announcing his visit.