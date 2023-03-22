DeSantis to expand law critics call 'Don't Say Gay' into HS

The measure comes after DeSantis championed a law last year that prohibited instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade.

The law drew widespread backlash nationally, with critics saying it marginalizes LGBTQ people, and kicked off a feud between the state and Disney, which publicly opposed the law.

At the governor's request, the Republican-dominated Legislature voted to dissolve a self-governing district controlled by Walt Disney World over its properties in Florida, and eventually gave DeSantis control of the board in a move widely seen as a punishment for the company opposing the law. The board oversees municipal services in Disney's theme park properties and was instrumental in the company's decision to build near Orlando in the 1960s.

The rule change was first reported by the Orlando Sentinel.