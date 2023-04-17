DeSantis seeks to control Disney with state oversight powers

Last month, the new DeSantis-appointees claimed their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one by stripping the new board of most powers and giving Disney control over design and construction at the theme park resort before the new members could take their seats.

DeSantis on Monday said the agreement between Disney and previous supervisors was illegal, claiming it was self-dealing and proper advance notice wasn't given before the old board approved it, and that lawmakers had the authority to revoke it.

The governor also suggested the new board should sell the district's utility in order to pay down the district's $1 billion debts.

In taking on Disney, DeSantis has advanced his reputation as a culture warrior willing to battle political opponents and wield the power of state government to accomplish political goals. It is a strategy he is likely to follow through his expected 2024 run for the White House.

Somewhat tongue-in-cheek, DeSantis suggested Monday that the new board or lawmakers could take other actions with the Disney's 27,000 acres (10,926 hectares) in central Florida, such as building a state park, a competing theme park or a prison.

“I think the possibilities are endless,” DeSantis said.

