DeSantis' new Disney World board hints at future controversy

“You didn’t elect us, but the people of Florida elected a governor who appointed us,” Garcia said. “I see there will be much broader representation.”

The other new board members for what has been rechristened the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District included Bridget Ziegler, a conservative school board member and wife of the Florida Republican party chairman Christian Ziegler; Brian Aungst Jr., an attorney and son of a former two-term Republican mayor of Clearwater; Mike Sasso, an attorney; and Ron Peri, head of The Gathering USA ministry.

They replaced a board that had been controlled by Disney during the previous 55 years that the government operated as the Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The new name will require a new logo to replace the old one that's on 123 vehicles, 300 trash cans and 1,000 manhole covers, district administrator John Classe told board members.

The takeover of the Disney district by DeSantis and the Florida Legislature began last year when the entertainment giant, facing intense pressure, publicly opposed “Don’t Say Gay,” which bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as lessons deemed not age-appropriate.

DeSantis moved quickly to penalize the company, directing lawmakers in the GOP-dominated Legislature to dissolve Disney’s self-governing district during a special legislative session, beginning a closely watched restructuring process.

In taking on Disney, DeSantis furthered his reputation as a culture warrior willing to battle perceived political enemies and wield the power of state government to accomplish political goals, a strategy that is expected to continue ahead of his potential White House run.

After the meeting, Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences & Products, said in a statement that he was hopeful the new board would continue to maintain “the highest standards" for the resort's infrastructure, set by its predecessor, and support ongoing growth at the resort.

During public comments at Wednesday's meeting, the leader of the union for the district’s firefighters, which had clashed with the previous board, welcomed the new members, calling the new board “a fresh start.” Jon Shirey urged the new board to devote resources to purchasing new fire trucks, improving pay and increasing staff, saying the 32 firefighters who are on duty each day is just two more than it was in 1989.

"It’s safe to say that Disney has grown exponentially,” Shirey said.

