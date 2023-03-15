DeSantis nabs presidential endorsement from GOP House member

“America has been built upon and defined by the sacrifices of one generation for the next,” Roy wrote. “When Republicans choose our 2024 presidential nominee — whom I intend to support against Joe Biden or any other Democrat candidate — I believe it’s time for a new generation of leadership. It’s time for younger, but proven, leadership to offer America eight solid years of transformational change.”

His endorsement of DeSantis could open the door for other members of Congress to defy Trump by backing DeSantis as well. More than two dozen House members have already endorsed Trump's reelection bid, including the No. 3 House Republican, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.

Roy also attended a weekend retreat hosted by DeSantis last month that included Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie.

Roy has clashed with the former president in the past and voted to certify the results of the 2020 election that Trump had falsely claimed was stolen from him through voter fraud.

The congressman has held a House seat since 2019 and emerged as a boisterous member of the chamber’s Freedom Caucus. He was a key holdout against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s leadership election earlier this year.

The endorsement came the same day that MAGA, Inc., a Trump-supporting super PAC, filed an ethics complaint against DeSantis in Florida, accusing him of violating campaign finance and ethics rules with a shadow run for the White House. A DeSantis spokesperson dismissed the complaint as "frivolous and politically motivated."