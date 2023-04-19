DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World's district

Last month, the new DeSantis-appointees claimed their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one by stripping the new board of most powers and giving Disney control over design and construction at the theme park resort before the new members could take their seats.

DeSantis and state lawmakers at a news conference on Monday ratcheted up the pressure even further, proposing upcoming legislation which would require state inspections of Disney rides, an unprecedented move since Florida's largest theme park operators have been able to conduct their own inspections. The lawmakers also planned to consider a measure that would revoke the agreement between previous the board supervisors and Disney.

Republican State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia said he had a message for Disney: “You are not going to win this fight. This governor is.”

Disney has said all agreements made with the previous board were legal and approved in a public forum.

Disney CEO Bob Iger earlier this month said that any actions against the company that threaten jobs or expansion at its Florida resort was not only “anti-business" but "anti-Florida.”

