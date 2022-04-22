Deputies: Florida bride, caterer served marijuana-laced food

The women were arrested Monday following an investigation by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, according to court records. Both women were charged with tampering, culpable negligence, and delivery of marijuana and later bonded out of jail.

Investigators said in an arrest affidavit that guests began feeling ill during the Feb. 19 event at a clubhouse in Longwood, which is near Orlando. The report says 30 to 40 people attended the event.