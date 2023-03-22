Deputies: Alabama player drove 141 mph to evade traffic stop

Mitchell and another man, who was a passenger in Mitchell's car, were arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to sell or deliver, according to a Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. The other man also was charged with carrying a concealed gun without a permit. Holmes County is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Panama City and shares its northern border with Alabama.

According to the report, a deputy spotted Mitchell's black Dodge Challenger traveling 78 mph (125 kph) in a 55 mph (88 kph) zone on a rural highway north of Bonifay Wednesday night and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The deputy reported that the Challenger accelerated to over 141 mph (227 kph), and the deputy discontinued pursuit after several miles. Less than 10 minutes later, the deputy spotted the Challenger again while sitting at an intersection in Bonifay. The deputy activated the patrol car's lights and resumed pursuit. The Challenger eventually pulled into a residential area and stopped.