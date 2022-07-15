Depleted Royals overcome 10 absent players, beat Jays 3-1

“We just abide by the rules that are given to us,” manager Mike Matheny said before the game. “It’s not how we’d design it but it is where we are and now we move forward.”

The Royals recalled infielder Nick Pratto and selected Eaton, infielder Michael Massey, catcher Freddy Fermin and outfielder Brewer Hicklen from Triple-A Omaha. Infielder Maikel Garcia, catcher Sebastian Rivero and left-hander Zerpa were recalled from Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

Pratto was in the starting lineup at first base and Eaton was in center field with Rivero catching Zerpa (2-0), who allowed one run and four hits, walked two and struck out two.

Jackson Kowar pitched two innings, Taylor Clarke handled the eighth and Scott Barlow finished for his 16th save in 18 chances.

Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (6-7) started for the first time since taking a line drive off his ankle in a July 2 start against Tampa Bay. Gausman allowed two runs and seven hits in six innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Nicky Lopez doubled off Gausman to begin the fifth and scored on a base hit by Edward Olivares, who was thrown out trying for a double. Witt followed with his 13th home run.

Toronto’s Matt Chapman homered off Zerpa in the bottom half, his 14th, but Eaton restored the two-run cushion by connecting off Anthony Banda in the ninth.

TWO-WIN WEEK

Zerpa earned his first career victory with two scoreless innings of relief against Detroit in Game 2 of Monday’s doubleheader.

REINFORCEMENT REPORT

Keller, who started Monday, can be replaced Friday. Singer, who last pitched Wednesday, can be replaced for Sunday’s series finale.

ALSO ABSENT

Royals Pitching coach Cal Eldred, assistant hitting coach Keoni De Renne and bullpen catcher Parker Morin also did not travel. Triple-A Omaha manager Scott Thorman was brought along to assist Matheny’s staff.

RUNNING WILD

Olivares, one of Kansas City’s remaining regulars, didn’t get the Royals off to a positive start. After opening the game with a single, he broke for second but lost sight of Witt’s liner to right, turned for third and was doubled off first by 120 feet. Olivares was later thrown out trying to steal second, then thrown out trying to stretch out a double. Hicklen ran for Olivares after he singled in the eighth, but got caught in a rundown between second and third.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: LHP Yusei Kikcuhi (neck) will throw a second bullpen session Friday. Kikuchi has been out since July 6.

UP NEXT

Royals RHP Zack Grienke (3-5, 4.52) starts Friday against Blue Jays RHP Alek Manoah (9-4, 2.34). Manoah is 2-0 in two career starts against the Royals, covering 13 scoreless innings.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman throws to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares hits a broken-bat single off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr throws to first base, but too late to put out Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, left, tags out Kansas City Royals' Edward Olivares on an attempted steal during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Jansen hits a solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Toronto. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)