Depleted Cubs quiet playoff-contending Reds again, win 7-1

After exploding for 14 runs in the series opener Monday night, Cincinnati managed a single run in each of the last two games.

The Cubs banged out 12 hits and won for the fourth time in 19 games since trading stars Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel.

Happ's first-inning homer was his second in as many games. Hermosillo, called up from Triple-A on Tuesday, slammed a 441-foot, two-run bomb into the upper deck in left field during a four-run second.

Tyler Naquin homered in the second, the only time Cincinnati got a runner past second base.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Adbert Alzolay (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Cubs: After a day off, Chicago returns to Wrigley Field to open a weekend series Friday against the Kansas City Royals.

Reds: Right-hander Luis Castillo (6-12, 4.51 ERA) is set to go as Cincinnati opens a four-game set with the Miami Marlins.

Caption Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Adrian Sampson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart (16) looks on as Chicago Cubs' Michael Hermosillo (32) celebrates with David Bote, center, after hitting a two run home run during the second inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Adrian Sampson stands on the mound during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Caption Chicago Cubs' David Bote, right, gives his jersey to fan Cam Kane, left, after the final out of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The Cubs won 2-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster