Deontay Wilder KOs Helenius in 1st to get back in win column

The former heavyweight champion moved cautiously for most of the round before unleashing his right hand that has long been considered the best in the business. He knew it was over, posing against the ropes even before the fight had been stopped.

Wilder 43-2-1 (42 KOs) won emphatically in his first fight since getting stopped twice by Fury, the latter in the 11th round last October after Fury got up from two knockdowns.