Denver's Michael Malone gets All-Star Game coaching nod

If Malone had plans to go to Cancun or anyplace else over the break, he’ll be leaving from Salt Lake City.

Jokic, the Nuggets' center and two-time reigning NBA MVP — and certainly a candidate to make it three in a row — is the only Denver player who'll start. The Nuggets may have more players selected Thursday when the NBA announces the seven Eastern Conference and seven Western Conference players that will be reserves.

But there's no guarantee Malone will coach Jokic. That's up to James and Antetokounmpo; one of them will draft Jokic, and if it's James, he'll be with Malone for the game.

It’s the second time Malone will have the All-Star coaching job. He coached Team LeBron over Team Giannis in the 2019 game at Charlotte, 178-164.

He’s one of three coaches to get to the All-Star Game as coach of the Nuggets. Larry Brown had the job in 1977 and George Karl had it in 2010.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Credit: Derik Hamilton Credit: Derik Hamilton