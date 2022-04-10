Denver beats Minnesota St 5-1, claims 9th NCAA hockey title

Two nights after eliminating Michigan in the Frozen Four semifinal, Denver joined the Wolverines as the only schools with nine championships. Magnus Chrona stopped 27 shots for the Pioneers (31-9-1), who won it all for the first time since 2017.

Minnesota State (38-6) took a 1-0 lead on Sam Morton's first-period goal and dominated — outshooting Denver 18-8 in the first 40 minutes — before Barrow slid a rebound of Benning's shot through the legs of Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay five minutes into the third.