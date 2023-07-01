X

Denny Hamlin wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series' first street race in downtown Chicago

21 minutes ago
Denny Hamlin won the pole Saturday for the NASCAR Cup Series’ first street race, edging Tyler Reddick on the tricky course in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Denny Hamlin won the pole Saturday for the NASCAR Cup Series' first street race, edging Tyler Reddick on the tricky course in downtown Chicago.

Hamlin led the way for the race Sunday with a lap of 88.435 seconds at an average speed of 89.557 mph on the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course. It's his third pole of the season and No. 39 for his career.

Reddick was second at 88.479 seconds, followed by Shane van Gisbergen in his first NASCAR event and Christopher Bell. Daniel Suárez rounded out the top five in 89.322 seconds.

With Hamlin, Reddick and Bell, Toyota had three of the top four cars. Hamlin and Bell are teammates on Joe Gibbs Racing, and van Gisbergen and Suárez drive for Trackhouse Racing.

The 34-year-old van Gisbergen, a three-time Supercars champion, is the latest international driver to try NASCAR’s top series as part of Trackhouse's Project 91. The goal for the team is expanding its global reach.

