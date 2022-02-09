Denmark's queen and Spain's king test positive for virus

Like Margrethe, Spain’s King Felipe VI was vaccinated against the coronavirus. The 54-year-old monarch was tested for the virus after he developed “mild symptoms” of COVID-19, the royal house said.

It added that his “overall health” was fine and he will remain in isolation for seven days, following national health protocols. The royal house said that Queen Letizia has not shown any symptoms.

With 90% of its population over age 12 years old having received at least two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, Spain is starting to roll back health restrictions as the latest surge driven by the omicron variant ebbs.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.