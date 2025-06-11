Denmark's lawmakers approve bill to allow U.S. military bases on Danish soil as Trump eyes Greenland

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's Parliament on Wednesday approved a bill to allow the United States to have military bases on Danish soil, a move that comes as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks to take control of the kingdom's semi-autonomous territory of Greenland.

Critics say the vote ceded Danish sovereignty to the U.S. The legislation widens a previous military agreement, made in 2023 with the Biden administration, where U.S. troops had broad access to Danish airbases in the Scandinavian country.