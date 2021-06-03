Denmark: Ties with allies not hurt by alleged US eavesdrop

“I do not think it is correctly presented that there is a need to restore relations with either France or Germany,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Wednesday. “We have an ongoing dialogue, and so do we in the field of intelligence.”

The Danish broadcaster DR reported Sunday that the Danish Defense Intelligence Service, known in Denmark by its acronym FE, in 2014 conducted an internal investigation into whether the U.S. National Security Agency had used its cooperation with the Danes to spy against Denmark and neighboring countries.