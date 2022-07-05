Denmark theaters closed in honor of mall shooting victims

“We stand together in this difficult time,” said Crown Prince Frederik who had attended a memorial ceremony for the victims held outside the Field’s shopping center Tuesday evening.

“We are all here tonight to commemorate those killed,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told the crowd of several thousand people that also included top officials, firefighters and first responders. A minute of silence was held and many of the thousands had red eyes and were visibly moved. Many hugged each other during the event.

“Tonight we can feel the grief, tonight we can feel the love,” Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H. Andersen said from a stage that had been put up outside the shopping mall. She spoke before a musical interlude by a female choir.

The area was full of flowers, lit candles and handwritten notes.

Authorities have said the suspect acted alone and they have ruled out terrorism as a motive. On Monday, the suspect was ordered held for 24 days in a secure mental health facility on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder.

Stine Rysgaard, a spokesperson for the shopping mall, said the multi-story mall with more than 130 shops remains closed until at least July 11. all She said the mall had proper security but declined to give details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Combined Shape Caption People gather to lay flowers at the entrance of the Field's shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Police say a gunman who killed three people when he opened fire in a crowded shopping mall acted alone and apparently selected his victims at random. They all but ruled out that Sunday's attack was related to terrorism. Authorities on Monday filed preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder against a 22-year-old Danish man. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits

Combined Shape Caption People lay flowers in front of the shopping center Field's, in Copenhagen, Tuesday 5 July 2022. Danish police believe a shopping mall shooting that left three people dead and four others seriously wounded was not terror-related. They said Monday that the gunman acted alone and appears to have selected his victims at random. (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Emil Helms

Combined Shape Caption People lay flowers remembering victims, at the entrance of the Field's shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Police say a gunman who killed three people when he opened fire in a crowded shopping mall acted alone and apparently selected his victims at random. They all but ruled out that Sunday's attack was related to terrorism. Authorities on Monday filed preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder against a 22-year-old Danish man. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits

Combined Shape Caption A shoe was abandoned in front of the shopping centre Fields, closed for at least a week after Sunday shooting, as police is investigating the crime scene the day after, in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, July 4, 2022. Danish police believe a shopping mall shooting that left three people dead and four others seriously wounded was not terror-related. They said Monday that the gunman acted alone and appears to have selected his victims at random. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined Shape Caption Field's shopping mall is closed in Copenhagen, Denmark, Monday, July 4, 2022. Danish police believe Sunday's shooting at the shopping mall was not terror-related, and said Monday that the gunman acted alone and appears to have selected his victims at random. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen

Combined Shape Caption People help a woman in front of the Fields shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, July 3, 2022. A gunman opened fire inside the busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing a few people and critically wounding a few others, police said. (Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson

Combined Shape Caption People leave the Field's shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark Sunday, July 3, 2022. A gunman opened fire inside the busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing a few people and critically wounding a few others, police said. (Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson

Combined Shape Caption People react in front of the Field's shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark Sunday, July 3, 2022. A gunman opened fire inside the busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing a few people and critically wounding a few others, police said. (Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) Credit: Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson