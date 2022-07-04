springfield-news-sun logo
Denmark: Gunman acted alone, likely not terror-related

People leave the Field's shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark Sunday, July 3, 2022. A gunman opened fire inside the busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing a few people and critically wounding a few others, police said. (Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

People leave the Field's shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark Sunday, July 3, 2022. A gunman opened fire inside the busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing a few people and critically wounding a few others, police said. (Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Nation & World
6 minutes ago
Danish police say that the gunman who opened fire in a shopping mall in Copenhagen most likely acted alone and selected his victims at random

Copenhagen chief police inspector Søren Thomassen said Monday investigators do not believe the previous day's attack was terror-related.

Thomassen said three people were killed — two Danes and one Russian citizen — and two Danes and two Swedes are hospitalized with serious injuries.

People help a woman in front of the Fields shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sunday, July 3, 2022. A gunman opened fire inside the busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing a few people and critically wounding a few others, police said. (Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson

People react in front of the Field's shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark Sunday, July 3, 2022. A gunman opened fire inside the busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing a few people and critically wounding a few others, police said. (Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson

People are evacuated from Field's shopping center in Copenhagen, Denmark Sunday, July 3, 2022. A gunman opened fire inside the busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing a few people and critically wounding a few others, police said. (Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson

