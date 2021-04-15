Denmark charges 3 Iranian separatists with promoting terror

The arrests in Denmark are also are linked to a 2018 police operation over an alleged Iranian plot to kill one or more opponents of the Iranian government. The operation briefly cut off the island on which Copenhagen sits from the rest of Denmark.

Tehran has accused ASMLA for an attack on a military parade in the Iranian city of Ahvaz in Sept. 2018, that left at least 25 people dead. The group has condemned the violence and said it was not involved.

Nilas said Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service started an investigation into the case involving the three men in November 2018.

They will face trial in Denmark, starting April 29.