Dems hit McConnell, who says GOP won't back debt limit boost

This fight comes as the two parties are also at odds over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar proposals for bolstering federal domestic spending and raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations to pay for it.

Congress suspended the debt ceiling — the limit on federal borrowing — two years ago, but that suspension expires July 31.

The Treasury Department can get by for short periods using accounting maneuvers, but it is unclear when it would exhaust that option. Some have suggested the government could run out of cash during August, when Congress is scheduled to be on recess.

A Senate GOP filibuster of legislation raising the debt limit would mean the chamber's 50 Democrats would need support from 10 Republicans — support that McConnell suggested will not be there.

On Tuesday, McConnell told Punchbowl News, “I can’t imagine a single Republican in this environment that we’re in now, this free-for-all for taxes and spending, to vote to raise the debt limit.” Punchbowl News is a publication that covers Capitol Hill and politics.

One option would be for Democrats to include the language in a $3.5 trillion bill they plan to write financing environment, health, education and family programs. Democrats plan to use a budget maneuver to shield that bill from a filibuster, but it may not be ready for months.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., told reporters McConnell is trying to “hold the American economy hostage." He said Democrats would deal with the problem “quickly" but offered no specifics.

“There is no compromise here. We don’t compromise with America paying its bills," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.