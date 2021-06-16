Dems, GOP edging away from fight over Reps. Greene, Omar

Even so, several Democrats said any GOP effort to strip Omar of her committee assignments would be defeated, despite Democrats' narrow majority.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., should remove Omar from the committee. Pelosi has shown no interest in doing that.

Speaking on Fox News' “Fox and Friends,” McCarthy also said that if Republicans win House control in the 2022 elections, “Omar would not be serving on Foreign Affairs, or anybody that has an anti-Semitic, anti-American view.”

At a closed-door House GOP meeting later Tuesday, no rank-and-file lawmakers went to the microphones to talk about Omar, the Republican aide said.

Meanwhile, Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., said late Wednesday that he was abandoning his plan for a House vote censuring Greene.

Greene in May compared required mask wearing in the House chamber, imposed by Pelosi to protect against COVID-19, to Nazis requiring Jews to wear a “gold star” and herding them into gas chambers during the Holocaust. The stars were actually yellow.

Greene apologized for her remarks Monday, telling reporters she had just visited the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and saying, “There’s no comparison and there never ever will be.”

In a statement, Schneider said he was accepting her apology and would hold off “at this time.”

He added: “I hope that Congress can take the necessary steps to serve as a model to a nation desperately in need of leaders willing to correct themselves when they are wrong.”

Greene, a first-term hard-right conservative, has long promoted conspiracy theories. She also has indicated support on social media for calls for violence, including — before her election — suggesting support for shooting Pelosi in the head.

The House took the rare step of stripping Greene of her committee assignments in February for her statements. All but 11 Republicans opposed that move.

In 2019 shortly after Omar arrived in Congress, the House approved a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and other forms of bigotry — without mentioning her — after she made remarks that critics said accused Israel supporters of having dual allegiances. Those included a tweet saying, "It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” a reference to $100 bills that some said suggested Israel's backers were motivated by political contributions.