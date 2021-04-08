Dems blast Oklahoma lawmaker who compared slavery, abortion

Olsen said Thursday he stands by his comments.

“I made a very historically appropriate analogy. I never spoke positively of slavery," Olsen said. “One evil at one time was acceptable in our society, and now it's not. I look forward to the time when we stop killing babies."

Last month, another Republican House member apologized after using a racist term to describe Black babies during debate on a separate abortion bill on the House floor.

Olsen's bill would make it a felony to perform an abortion in Oklahoma, except to save the life of a pregnant woman, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The committee approved the measure, which now heads to the House for final consideration. It is one of several anti-abortion bills making its way to the governor's desk.