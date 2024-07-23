Demonstrators stage mass protest against Netanyahu visit and US military aid to Israel

Protesters against the Gaza war have staged a sit-in at a congressional office building ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress, and Capitol Police have made multiple arrests

By ASHRAF KHALIL – Associated Press
34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Protesters against the Gaza war staged a sit-in at a congressional office building Tuesday ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu' s address to Congress, and Capitol Police made multiple arrests.

Netanyahu arrived in Washington Monday for a several-day visit that includes meetings with President Joe Biden and a Wednesday speech before a joint session of Congress. Dozens of protesters rallied outside his hotel Monday evening, and on Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of demonstrators took over the rotunda of the Cannon Building, which houses offices of House of Representatives members.

Organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, protesters wearing identical red T-shirts that read “Not In Our Name” took over the Rotunda of the Cannon Building, chanting “Let Gaza Live!”

After about a half-hour of clapping and chanting, officers from the U.S. Capitol Police issued several warnings, then began arresting protesters — binding their hands with zip ties and leading them away one by one.

