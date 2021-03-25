Democrats plan Senate action on hate crimes, voting rights

Democrats have discussed lowering that 60-vote threshold to get the legislation passed and some are pushing for it to happen now. While Schumer reiterated Thursday that “everything is on the table,” such a decision is likely months away.

If Republicans won’t work with Democrats, Schumer said, “our caucus will come together, and we will discuss the best way to produce that big, bold action.”

Senate Democrats also want to pass broader legislation on immigration, raising the minimum wage and strengthening background checks for gun purchases. But Schumer did not offer a timeline on any of those priorities, as lawmakers search for consensus on the details. Senators are expected to huddle privately in the coming weeks to work through those issues.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held its first hearing this week on the gun legislation, and two bills that would expand background checks have already passed the House. Schumer said Democrats “want to pass the strongest bill that we can pass.”

While strengthening background checks is broadly popular among the American public, Senate Republicans have said they oppose the two House bills.

Casting forward, Schumer promised that the Senate will also act on a litany of other priorities, including fixing the country’s infrastructure, boosting broadband internet, combating climate change and reforming the U.S. Postal Service.

On the broad voting rights legislation — and on a series of other issues — Democrats are not only facing opposition from Republicans but also from one member in their own ranks, threatening their ability to pass it even with changes to the filibuster. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said Thursday that while he agrees with many parts of the voting rights bill, he believes Democrats must focus on the parts of the legislation where they can work with Republicans.

“Pushing through legislation of this magnitude on a partisan basis may garner short-term benefits, but will inevitably only exacerbate the distrust that millions of Americans harbor against the U.S. government,” Manchin said in a statement.

The massive voting rights bill is a top priority for President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress, who see it as a forceful response to voting rights restrictions advancing in Republican-controlled statehouses across the country. It could shape election outcomes for years to come, striking down hurdles to voting, requiring more disclosure from political donors, restricting partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts and bolstering election security and ethics laws.

Republicans are strongly opposed to the bill, arguing that it would tilt elections toward Democrats and take control of elections away from the states.

