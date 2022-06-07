Democrats in Iowa vie to challenge GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley

Franken, 64, of Sioux City, presents himself as a progressive on some issues, such as supporting the addition of a public health insurance option to the Affordable Care Act. And though he supports background checks for firearm buyers and red-flag measures to keep them out of the wrong hands, he has stopped short of supporting banning the sale of specific weapons.

Regardless of who emerges on top in the primary Tuesday, the Democrat will face stiff headwinds going into the general election against Grassley, who has served seven terms. A state that Democrat Barack Obama won in two presidential elections has steadily shifted to the right in recent years, part of a broader transformation that has spread through the Northern Plains that has made it increasingly difficult for Democrats to compete statewide.

The 33-year-old Finkenauer has argued that she would bring a fresh perspective to Washington, a reference to the 88-year-old Grassley's age.

“He is somebody who has been in D.C. for nearly 50 years,” Finkenauer said of Grassley during a debate last month. “I will never forget where I come from.”

Franken, meanwhile, has pitched himself as someone who could break the partisan tensions that have gripped Washington in recent years.

“I’m also running to dial down political tension to achieve these things,” Franken told a crowd of about 600 at a state Democratic Party banquet in Des Moines last month.

Grassley faces a nominal Republican primary challenge in Jim Carlin, a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City. Grassley has raised more in campaign contributions than Finkenauer and Franken combined in a state in which Republicans control the governorship, state legislature, both U.S. Senate seats and three of the four U.S. House seats.

Grassley, from New Hartford in northern Iowa, was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980 after serving three terms in the U.S. House.

