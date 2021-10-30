Democrats hope for House budget votes as soon as Tuesday

Top Democrats would like a final House-Senate compromise on Biden's now $1.75 trillion, 10-year social and environment plan to be written by Sunday, the Democrats said. Talks among White House, House and Senate officials were being held over the weekend, said the Democrats, who described the plans on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record.

An accord could clear the way for House passage of that bill and a separate $1 trillion measure funding roadway, rail and other infrastructure projects, the Democrats said.