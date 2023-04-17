Democrats face obstacles in replacing Feinstein on panel

It also comes as once-bipartisan votes on federal judgeships — lifetime appointments, in most cases —have been increasingly steeped in partisanship. While the Judiciary committee has moved some of Biden’s judicial nominees with a handful of GOP votes, Republicans are loath to give approval to a plan that will help Biden place more judges on the bench.

“I will not go along with Chuck Schumer’s plan to replace Senator Feinstein on the Judiciary Committee and pack the court with activist judges,” tweeted Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., a member of the Judiciary panel.

Democrats say the are currently 12 federal judge nominees they have been unable to advance because of Feinstein’s absence. It is unclear how many of the nominees would have Republican support.

It is also unclear how long Feinstein will be away. Her office has not given a timeline for her return.

Schumer said he spoke to Feinstein in recent days, and “she believes she will return soon, She is hopeful of that and so am I.”

Feinstein has been away from the Senate since Feb. 27, just two weeks after she announced she would not run for another term next year. She has faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health and memory, and has appeared increasingly frail. But she has defended her effectiveness.