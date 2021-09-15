Democrats could reform 'weaponized' California recall system

Other Democrats were more specific.

“We need to create a system where a small, small, small minority of Californians can’t create, can’t initiate a recall that the California taxpayers spent almost $300 million on and that frankly distracts and really has an impact on our ability to govern for nine months,” Assemblyman Marc Berman said.

State Sen. Josh Newman, who himself was recalled in 2018 before regaining his seat two years later, separately said he will propose two constitutional amendments: One to raise the number of required signatures and another to have the lieutenant governor finish the governor’s term if a recall succeeds.

Newsom on Tuesday became only the second governor in U.S. history to defeat a recall; the other was Wisconsin Republican Scott Walker. The win cements him as a prominent figure in national Democratic politics and ensures that the nation’s most populous state remains a laboratory for progressive policies.

With an estimated 70% of ballots counted, the “no” response to the question of whether to recall Newsom was ahead by a 28-point margin. That lead was built on votes cast by mail and in advance of Tuesday’s in-person balloting. While likely to shrink somewhat in the days ahead as votes cast at polling places are counted, Newsom’s lead cannot be overcome.

Republican talk radio host Larry Elder was the runaway leader among potential replacement candidates and if his lead held would have replaced Newsom had the recall succeeded, an outcome that would have brought a polar opposite political worldview to Sacramento.

The recall turned on Newsom’s approach to the pandemic, including mask and vaccine mandates, and Democrats cheered the outcome as evidence that voters approve of their strategy. The race also was a test of whether opposition to former President Donald Trump and his brand of conservative politics remains a motivating force for Democrats and independents, as the party looks ahead to midterm elections next year.

At the Capitol, Berman and Sen. Steven Glazer, who head the elections panels in their respective chambers, promised bipartisan hearings in the coming months, with the goal of proposing constitutional changes sometime after lawmakers reconvene in January. Changes to the recall law could go before voters as early as the November 2022 general election.

The Republican vice chairmen of the elections committees, Jim Nielsen in the Senate and Kelly Seyarto in the Assembly, did not immediately comment. But Orrin Heatlie, chief proponent of the recall effort that gathered more than 1.7 million signatures to put the question before voters, said recall supporters will fight changes “on every grounds that we can.”

“They’re working in opposition of the will of the people when they take action like that to limit our ability to self-govern,” he said.

The two elections committees will look at recall laws in other states and hear from experts on California’s process.

“I want to make sure we have is a system where a governor can’t be recalled and replaced by someone" who gets fewer votes because "that’s undemocratic, and there’s really no other way to say that,” said Berman, with Glazer in agreement.

Nineteen states have some sort of recall process, Glazer said, but only Colorado has a similar two-stage process. The California system asks voters first whether they want to remove the incumbent. Then, if a majority of voters approve removal, the candidate who gets the most votes on the second question becomes governor.

In the majority of other recall states, he said, the only question on the ballot is whether the official should be recalled. If a majority of voters say yes, the office is then declared vacant and filled by appointment or a separate special election.

Reform discussions have the backing of the Legislature’s two leaders, both of whom are Democrats, and their party holds two-thirds majorities in both chambers. But the final decision on reforms will come down to voters because the recall process is enshrined in the state Constitution.

Article II of the California Constitution, which governs recalls, was approved by California voters in 1911.

“This is a system that was set up about a century ago and to the extent to which it’s still valid in its current form, it needs to be looked at for sure,” Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said.

Rendon’s second-in-command, Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Kevin Mullin, called the recall effort “a $276 million waste just to reaffirm 2018’s results with an election coming in 2022.”

The recall never would have come before voters if a judge had not given organizers four extra months to gather signatures due to the pandemic. That decision came the same day Newsom attended a maskless dinner at the lavish French Laundry restaurant with lobbyists and friends, stirring an outcry.

Supporters of the recall expressed frustration over monthslong business closures and restrictions that kept most children out of classrooms. Rising homicides, a homelessness crisis and an unemployment fraud scandal further angered Newsom’s critics.

But the broader public stayed on the governor's side. Polling from the Public Policy Institute of California showed his approval rating remaining above 50% throughout the pandemic. With weeks to go, the institute’s poll showed 60% of Californians approved of Newsom’s handling of the pandemic.

Newsom will soon be campaigning again. He’s up for reelection next year.

___

See AP's recall coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/california-recall

Caption Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to the press after visiting with students at Melrose Leadership Academy, a TK-8 school in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, one day after defeating a Republican-led recall effort. (AP Photo/Nick Otto) Credit: Nick Otto Credit: Nick Otto

Caption Gov. Gavin Newsom meets with students at Melrose Leadership Academy, a TK-8 school in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, one day after defeating a Republican-led recall effort. (AP Photo/Nick Otto) Credit: Nick Otto Credit: Nick Otto

Caption Republican conservative radio show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters after losing the California gubernatorial recall election Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Costa Mesa, Calif. The rare, late-summer election, which challenged California Governor Gavin Newsom, has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption Supporters of republican conservative radio show host Larry Elder watch results for the California gubernatorial recall election Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Costa Mesa, Calif. The rare, late-summer election, which challenged California Governor Gavin Newsom, has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

Caption FILE - In this June 11, 2018 file photo, then California state Sen. Josh Newman, D-Fullerton, sits at his desk, in the state Capitol in Sacramento, just days after a successful election to recall him from office. Democratic state lawmakers Sen. Steve Glazer and Assemblyman Marc Berman called for reforming the recall election requirements, Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021. Newman, who regained his seat in 2020 and said he will propose two constitutional amendments to change the rules governing recall elections. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption A voter casts a ballot for the California recall election at a vote center at Union Station, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Caption People wait in line outside a vote center to cast their ballots, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Huntington Beach, Calif. With Gov. Gavin Newsom's fate at stake, Californians cast the last of the ballots that will decide whether he continues to lead them or if the nation's most populous state veers in a more conservative direction amid anger over his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption A truck with a digital sign reminding people of the Sept. 14 recall election is parked in a shopping center in Sacramento Calif., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Democratic state lawmakers Sen. Steve Glazer and Assemblyman Marc Berman called for reforming the recall election requirements, Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021. This could include increasing the number of signatures to force a recall election, raising the standards to require malfeasance on the part of the office-holder and change the current process in which someone with a small percentage of votes could replace a sitting governor. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption FILE - In this June 14, 2018 file photo State Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, addresses the state Senate at the Capitol, in Sacramento, Calif. Glazer and Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, called for reforming the recall election requirements, Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021. This could include increasing the number of signatures to force a recall election, raising the standards to require malfeasance on the part of the office-holder and change the current process in which someone with a small percentage of votes could replace a sitting governor. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Caption FILE - This May 4, 2017 file photo shows Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, at the Capitol, in Sacramento, Calif. Berman and state Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda called for reforming the recall election requirements, Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021. This could include increasing the number of signatures to force a recall election, raising the standards to require malfeasance on the part of the office-holder and change the current process in which someone with a small percentage of votes could replace a sitting governor. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli