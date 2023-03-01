Democrats ask Fox not to push 'propaganda' on 2020 election

Schumer said in an interview Wednesday that the letter is a “first step” and that Democrats might consider other ways to try and demand the company publicly acknowledge the false information. If they do not, “then we have to decide where to go,” Schumer said.

He would not say whether the Democratic-led Senate would try to call Murdoch to testify.

Schumer said many people believe the false claims that the election was stolen because they have seen them on Fox News.

“The number one pernicious force in reducing our democracy has been the lies that have been spread by these commentators day in, day out for years,” Schumer said.

Trump, who has announced he is running again in 2024, has continued to push the false election claims even after all 50 states certified President Joe Biden's win, and after courts, legislators and election officials across the country dismissed complaints from the former president and his allies.

Trump's own attorney general at the time, William Barr, told the House Jan. 6 committee last year that he had told Trump that his claims were “bulls—.” Barr said he had looked into the allegations and found no evidence that any of them were true. Trump was becoming “detached from reality," Barr said.

A final report released by the House Jan. 6 panel in December detailed several instances of Trump's own advisers telling him he had lost the election and advising him to stop pushing the false claims.