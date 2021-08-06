Democratic senator urges Fed to begin trimming bond buys

Reduction in the bond buying would signal the start of the Fed’s pullback in support for the economy. The Fed has said that reductions in bond buying would be followed later by the start of increases in the Fed’s benchmark policy rate, which has remained at a record low of zero to 0.25% since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Many economists believe the reduction in bond purchases will not start until late this year or early in 2022.

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said in a speech Wednesday that he believe the economy’s accelerating recovery could allow the central bank to begin considering raising interest rates by early 2023.

Clarida said that under his economic forecast for inflation and employment, “commencing policy normalization in 2023” would be consistent with the Fed’s policy goals.

Manchin's letter was sent before the release of Friday's strong jobs report showing the country created 943,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate fell to 5.4%.