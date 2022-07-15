Democrat Beto O'Rourke adds $27M to race for Texas governor

Abbott had already been sitting on $50 million as recently as February. His campaign had not yet released its latest fundraising numbers, which were due Friday in Texas.

The money pouring in so far reflects a governor's race that is on pace to shatter records for spending in Texas and underlines how O'Rourke and Abbott — one a former Democratic presidential candidate and the other a potential GOP contender in 2024 — remain two of the most dominant fundraisers in their parties.