Democrat Barnes emerges as favorite in Wisconsin Senate race

“Look at the data, it just wasn’t there. Over the last seven, 10 days there was just a number of data points that showed Mandela’s support continued to grow," Lasry said. “When we realized there was no path forward, we wanted to make sure we did everything we could to put our party in the best position to beat Ron Johnson."

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, who has trailed Barnes by double digits, and other lesser-known candidates remain in the contest. On Monday, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropped out of the race and endorsed Barnes.

Lasry called Barnes a friend and said he looked forward to helping him beat Johnson. Barnes, in a statement, said he was proud to have Lasry's endorsement.

“I look forward to continuing that friendship as we hit the trail,” Barnes said. "Together, we are going to unite Wisconsinites from every corner of the state to defeat Ron Johnson.”

Lasry, 35, already had spent more than $12.3 million of his own money on the race.

Lasry was born in New York City and moved to Milwaukee in 2014 after his billionaire father was part of a team that bought the NBA's Bucks. Lasry served as an executive vice president for the team and has touted his connection to the 2021 championship Bucks, frequently mentioning their title run and employing union workers to build the stadium where the team plays.

He also played a pivotal role in landing the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. The event was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported Lasry’s intent to drop out of the race Wednesday.

Even though Lasry and Nelson are ending their campaigns this week, both of their names will remain on the primary ballot. In-person absentee voting started Tuesday in the state.