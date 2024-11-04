Demarcus Robinson's one-handed catch in OT gives Rams 26-20 win over Seahawks

Stafford threw for 298 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Rams (4-4), who have won three straight after losing four of their previous five. Robinson finished with six catches for 94 yards and both scores.

Geno Smith passed for 363 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions for the Seahawks (4-5), who have lost four straight at home and five of six overall to fall into last place in the bunched-up NFC West. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had seven catches for a career-best 180 yards and two scores.

The Rams rallied from a 13-3 deficit and took a 20-13 lead on Kamren Kinchens’ 103-yard interception return early in the fourth quarter, only to let the Seahawks tie it when Smith connected with Smith-Njigba for a 14-yard touchdown with 51 seconds left.

Stafford tried to drive the Rams into position for a winning field goal, but the drive stalled just short of midfield.

Kinchens had two of the Rams' three interceptions of Smith, both in the red zone in the fourth quarter. On first-and-goal from the 6, Smith was pressured and made an ill-advised throw directly to Kinchens, who took it out of the end zone and was untouched as he ran the length of the field. It was the longest pick-6 in franchise history.

A blocked put set up Seattle deep in Los Angeles territory again, but Smith was pressured again and Kinchens picked off his short pass on second-and-goal from the 4.

Robinson came up big for the Rams after receiver Puka Nacua was ejected in the second quarter for throwing a punch at Seahawks linebacker Tyrel Dodson following an interception by Woolen.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, were without top receiver DK Metcalf because of a right knee sprain, and Smith-Njigba filled the void.

The game began quietly, with the teams combining to punt eight times before the second quarter was halfway over.

The Rams got their first pick when Smith's first-quarter pass meant for Smith-Njigba bounced off his hands and into the arms of Jaylen McCollough, who leads all NFL rookies with four interceptions this season. He’s the first Rams rookie with at least four interceptions since Janoris Jenkins in 2012.

Smith hit Tyler Lockett for a 30-yard touchdown for a 6-3 lead and Seattle's Jason Myers missed the extra point. With 5 seconds left in the first half, Smith-Njigba caught a 24-yard scoring pass for a 13-3 advantage.

Stafford connected with Robinson from 1 yard out on LA's first possession of the second half to get the Rams within 13-10.

Injuries

Rams: CB Josh Wallace injured a leg on the kickoff to open the second half and did not return. ... OT Rob Havenstein limped off the field with an ankle injury late in the third quarter.

Seahawks: RT George Fant, activated from injured reserve on Saturday after missing seven games with a knee injury, injured a knee during the first half.

Up next

Rams: Host Miami in a Monday night game on Nov. 11.

Seahawks: After a bye, visit San Francisco on Nov. 17.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP