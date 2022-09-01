Delivery driver's actions save pups from Florida house fire

The driver for Amazon was delivering a package on Tuesday when she noticed smoke coming from the home and called 911. Firefighters rescued the pups from the home and revived them from smoke inhalation, according to Columbia County Fire Rescue. Firefighters contained the fire to the room where it was started.

"Thank you to the Amazon driver who noticed the smoke and called 911," Columbia County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post. "Since the homeowner was not at home at the time, she saved the home and the puppies' lives!"