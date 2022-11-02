Deion Sanders forbids Jackson St from leaving Houston hotel

Houston police said the 28-year-old member of Grammy-nominated trio Migos was killed around 2:30 a.m. An argument had broken out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a party at a downtown bowling alley, police said.

In a YouTube video of a team meeting, Sanders told his unbeaten squad that family and friends must visit at JSU's hotel this weekend. Going forward, the Hall of Fame cornerback added that means players can't associate with some of the same friends and women they used to.