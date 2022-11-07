DeGrom, Correa, Bogaerts, Rodón turn down options, go free

Washington designated hitter Nelson Cruz turned down a $16 million mutual option in favor of a $3 million buyout, making his deal with the Nationals worth $15 million for one season. The 42-year-old hit .234 with 10 homers and 64 RBIs.

Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker turned down a $7.5 million player option in favor of a $3 million buyout, making his deal worth $17 million over two seasons. The 30-year-old right-hander was 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts.

San Diego outfielder Jurickson Profar turned down a $6.5 million option for a $1 million buyout, making his deal worth $13.5 million over two years. He hit .243 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs. Padres right-hander Robert Suarez turned down a $5 million option for a $1 million buyout, ending his contract after one year and $6 million. He had a 2.27 ERA in 45 relief appearances after joining the Padres from the Japan Central League's Hanshin Tigers.

Arizona right-hander Zach Davies declined a $1.5 million mutual option and gets a $250,000 buyout. The 29-year-old right-hander was 2-5 with a 4.09 ERA in 27 starts.

A total of 140 players have become free agents since the World Series ended and about 40 more are eligible.

