Defying ban, tractors head to The Hague for farmers' protest

Police in The Hague said they stopped a group of tractors near the city and told their drivers to park in a nearby village and take the bus to the protest. The city's mayor said this week he would allow just two tractors to park at the event.

Anger at moves to cut nitrate emissions have spread from the Netherlands to other European nations. Just over a week ago, farmers drove hundreds of tractors into the heart of the Belgian capital, Brussels, snarling traffic.

“We see tractors on their way to The Hague from various locations,” police in the city tweeted. “We are monitoring the roads and telling drivers of these vehicles not to enter The Hague.”

The city banned tractors, citing safety concerns. At protests in recent years, farmers have driven hundreds of tractors into the center of The Hague.

The government has said that nitrate emissions, which are produced by livestock, transport and industry, must be drastically reduced close to nature areas that are part of a network of protected habitats for endangered plants and wildlife stretching across the 27-nation European Union.

The coalition wants to cut emissions of pollutants, predominantly nitrates, by 50% nationwide by 2030. Ministers call the proposal an “unavoidable transition” that aims to improve air, land and water quality, and have warned that it will mean "that not all farmers can continue their business.”

Meanwhile, Extinction Rebellion protesters are demanding an end to what they call government support for fossil fuel companies. Authorities erected black barriers along a road into The Hague that the group said it was planning to block later Saturday. Hundreds of demonstrators from the radical environmental group were detained at a similar protest in late January.