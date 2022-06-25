Defiant Johnson says he won’t change despite election woes

Simmering concerns about Johnson’s ethics and judgment have been brought to a boil by Conservative defeats in two special elections this week. The party lost the rural southwest England seat of Tiverton and Honiton to the centrist Liberal Democrats, and was defeated by the left-of-center Labour Party in the post-industrial northern town of Wakefield.

The results alarmed many in the party, who fear Johnson’s electoral magic — his rare ability to appeal both to affluent traditional Conservatives and working-class former Labour supporters — has been erased by ethics scandals and a cost-of-living crisis.

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden quit after the election results Friday, saying the party “cannot carry on with business as usual,” and two former Conservative leaders said it was time for Johnson to go.

Michael Howard, who led the Conservatives between 2003 and 2005, said “the party, and more importantly the country, would be better off under new leadership.” William Hague, who was Tory leader from 1997 to 2001, said the results showed the party was “potentially heading towards a disaster” unless it changed its leader.

“Cabinet members need to steel themselves to do that,” he said.

Johnson led the Conservatives to a big election victory in December 2019 on a promise to “get Brexit done” after years of rancor about Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

His government has been beset by difficult post-Brexit relations with the EU, and now by the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, with Russia’s war in Ukraine squeezing supplies of energy and food staples at a time of soaring consumer demand while the coronavirus pandemic recedes.

Johnson’s popularity also has been eroded by months of ethics allegations, culminating in a scandal over parties held in government buildings while millions of others were banned from meeting friends and family during coronavirus lockdowns.

Johnson was one of 83 people fined by police for attending the parties, making him the first prime minister found to have broken the law while in office. A civil servant’s report on the “partygate” scandal said Johnson must bear responsibility for “failures of leadership and judgment.”

Johnson survived a no-confidence vote by his own party this month but was left weakened after 41% of Conservative lawmakers voted to remove him. Under party rules, Johnson can't face another such vote for a year.

That could change. No-confidence votes are overseen by a powerful party committee, and Johnson opponents say they will push to alter the rules. The Conservatives have a history of ousting leaders they consider liabilities. Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, also won a no-confidence vote in December 2018 — but internal party pressure forced her to step down six months later.