Defense lawyers seeks bond for basketball player

Darius Miles' attorney on Thursday asked a judge to set a bond hearing. The 21-year-old former junior reserve forward for the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide is accused of providing the gun in a fatal shooting that killed a young woman near the University of Alabama campus. Miles has been dismissed from the team.

University spokesman Shane Dorrill said he also “has been suspended and removed from campus pending the outcome of a student conduct case related to this serious matter.” Miles is currently being held without bond at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.