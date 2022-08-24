Defense: Key government witness tried to extort R. Kelly

McDavid’s lawyer, Beau Brindley, started the cross-examination Wednesday by pacing, waving grand jury transcripts at Freeman and several times telling the 52-year-old to “be quiet and listen” to his questions as he sought to tear down Freeman’s credibility.

“How many times have you told lies about videotapes connected to Robert Kelly?” Brindley asked, using Kelly’s full first name. “It’s multiple times right?”

Freeman agreed it was.

Freeman, who is testifying under an immunity agreement, also agreed when Brindley asked if it was difficult “to trust a person who lies … who will cheat and steal to get money.”

Kelly, 55, was handed a 30-year prison sentence by a federal judge in New York in June for convictions on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. If convicted in U.S. District Court in Chicago, he could see years added to that sentence.

Brindley also accused Freeman of lying when he testified that he found the video Kelly was looking for in Atlanta in 2001 and when he said he didn’t know its contents until he watched it later the same day. Brindley suggested Freeman never actually went to Atlanta and that he already possessed a potentially compromising video of Kelly, using it to extort Kelly.

“That’s how all this happened, isn’t it?” Brindley asked. Freeman said that wasn't true.

Freeman said money wasn’t his only motivation for agreeing to hunt down the video, insisting he also wanted to help his friend, Kelly, whom he had known since around 1990.

Freeman conceded that he kept copies of videos for nearly 20 years. Not until a lawyer warned him in 2019 that police were poised to arrest Freeman for possession of child pornography did he finally turn them over to law enforcement, he testified.

After Freeman smiled as Brindley questioned him about holding onto child pornography for so long, Brindley asked: “Is this funny? Are you having a good time?” Freeman responded, “Yes, I am.”

“You aren’t upset with what you’ve done?” Brindley asked.

“I am not,” Freeman answered.

After acquitting Kelly in 2008, some jurors told reporters they had no choice because the girl — who then was in her 20s — did not take the witness stand to confirm it was her in the video that was at the heart of the state's case. Last week, she testified at the federal trial in Chicago, saying she was the child in the video and Kelly was the adult man.

In this courtroom sketch, the front of the courtroom is blocked off as a sexually graphic video clip is played for the jury during R. Kelly's trial in federal court, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Chicago. (Cheryl Cook via AP)

Flanked by attorneys, Derrel McDavid, center, walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago as opening statements were expected to begin in R. Kelly's trial, Wednesday morning, Aug. 17, 2022. Two Kelly associates, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, are co-defendants. McDavid is accused of helping Kelly fix the 2008 trial, while Brown is charged with receiving child pornography. Like Kelly, they also have denied wrongdoing. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)