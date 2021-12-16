Defense expert: Police had duty to arrest Daunte Wright

The death of Wright, who was Black, set off angry demonstrations for several days in Brooklyn Center. It happened as another white officer, Derek Chauvin, was standing trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd.

Ijames, who said he wrote the Taser policy for the International Association of Chiefs of Police, told the court Thursday that he disagreed with a use-of-force expert who testified for the prosecution that Potter was too close to Wright for the Taser to be effective.

Ijames said a Taser is the most effective tool to incapacitate someone when used properly, second only to a gunshot to the head. He also said officers had to assume that Wright “very likely could have a gun” because he had one in the past, and that it would have been a “dereliction of duty” for them not to have tried to arrest him.

The prosecution's expert he disagreed with, University of South Carolina School of Law professor Seth Stoughton, testified Wednesday that if it appeared Wright was going to drive away, shooting a gun or deploying a Taser would have made things worse because he could have been incapacitated and his vehicle could have become a weapon. After Potter shot Wright, his car took off and crashed seconds later into an oncoming vehicle, hurting several people.

But Ijames testified that deadly force is warranted if an officer is halfway inside a vehicle that is about to be put into drive. In Wright's case, two other officers were trying to get him out of the car when Potter shot him.

He later agreed under questioning by the state that deadly force would not have been reasonable if an officer in Potter’s position was unaware that one of the other officers was unable to exit the vehicle.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank noted that Ijames' written report did not state that Potter had acted as “an objective officer” would have done in a similar situation, a phrase the state has often invoked during the trial.

Frank also seized on a part of Ijames' report in which he said Potter's single trigger pull backed up the idea that she meant to use her Taser. That's because officers intending to use deadly force are often trained to fire more than once.

It wasn’t clear when Potter would take the stand. Her attorneys also planned to call several character witnesses to testify on her behalf, though the judge ruled Wednesday that they would be limited to three.

The case is being heard by a mostly white jury.

___

Associated Press writer Tammy Webber in Fenton, Michigan, contributed to this report.

___

Find the AP's full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

Caption FILE - This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son, Daunte Jr., at his first birthday party. Wright, 20, was fatally shot by Kim Potter, a white suburban Minneapolis police officer, during a traffic stop on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Potter is currently on trial for manslaughter in Wright's death. (Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP) Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son, Daunte Jr., at his first birthday party. Wright, 20, was fatally shot by Kim Potter, a white suburban Minneapolis police officer, during a traffic stop on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Potter is currently on trial for manslaughter in Wright's death. (Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab from video, Seth Stoughton, associate law professor at the University of South Carolina, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab from video, Seth Stoughton, associate law professor at the University of South Carolina, testifies as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter reacts after a traffic stop in which Daunte Wright was shot on April 11, 2021. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter reacts after a traffic stop in which Daunte Wright was shot on April 11, 2021. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Earl Gray, questions a witness as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Earl Gray, questions a witness as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu discusses motions before she presides over court Thursday Dec.16, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu discusses motions before she presides over court Thursday Dec.16, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - This image provided by the prosecution shows the difference between a Taser and a Glock as the state delivers their opening statement Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11 death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Prosecutors walked jurors through the differences between Potter's handgun and her Taser on Monday, Dec. 13. (Court TV via AP, Pool File) Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - This image provided by the prosecution shows the difference between a Taser and a Glock as the state delivers their opening statement Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11 death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Prosecutors walked jurors through the differences between Potter's handgun and her Taser on Monday, Dec. 13. (Court TV via AP, Pool File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this screen grab taken from video, Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge addresses the court, as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab taken from video, Assistant Attorney General Erin Eldridge addresses the court, as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited