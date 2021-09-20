Defense chief orders new review of mistaken US drone strike

“This particular strike certainly was a terrible mistake and we certainly regret that, and I’ve been very clear that we take full responsibility for it,” he told a Pentagon news conference.

Austin on Friday alluded to his request for a review, saying in a written statement that he wanted to be sure that Central Command had considered “all available context and information" about the mistaken attack and that accountability be fully considered.

The decision to require a review is a reflection of the seriousness of the mistakes made in the final hours of the U.S. military withdrawal from Kabul, which included a hurried evacuation of more than 120,000 Afghans, Americans and others. The evacuation was carried out under the threat of attack by the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate, which had conducted a deadly suicide bombing outside the airport three days before the mistaken drone strike.

Kirby said the Air Force review will study the thoroughness of Central Command's investigation and recommend whether anyone involved should be held accountable.

“If there is accountability to be held, the decisions about who and what would be done would be a separate consideration,” Kirby said.

The review is to be completed within 45 days of the appointment of a reviewing officer, Kirby said.

Caption Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon Credit: Alex Brandon